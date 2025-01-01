2017 Honda Accord

Menu
<p>BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, SUNROOF, RAIN SENSOR, MEMORY SEATS, HD RADIO, ONSTAR, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH 5 PASSENGER, POWER MIRRORS, ABS, POWER STEERING, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER WINDOWS, AIR BAG, REAR DEFOGGER, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM/CD, POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEAT, BUCKET SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, SPOILER, FOG LIGHTS, TRACTION CONTROL</p><p></p><p>Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!</p><p>We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,<br>at auto excell, the price is the price.</p><p>Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204 888 4070 with inquiries!!</p><p></p>

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

Contact Seller

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,992KM
VIN 1HGCR2F02HA802675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2675
  • Mileage 105,992 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, SUNROOF, RAIN SENSOR, MEMORY SEATS, HD RADIO, ONSTAR, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH 5 PASSENGER, POWER MIRRORS, ABS, POWER STEERING, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER WINDOWS, AIR BAG, REAR DEFOGGER, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM/CD, POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEAT, BUCKET SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, SPOILER, FOG LIGHTS, TRACTION CONTROL

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204 888 4070 with inquiries!!

