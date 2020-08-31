Menu
2017 Honda Accord

83,468 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

Touring NAVI | LOADED!

2017 Honda Accord

Touring NAVI | LOADED!

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

83,468KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5735538
  Stock #: F3KD9P
  VIN: 1HGCR3F96HA800058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3KD9P
  • Mileage 83,468 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Lease 2017 Honda Accord Touring Sedan just came in! It's powered by a 3.5L V6 SOHC and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's fully loaded with options such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Push start button, Honda Sensing Technology, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Navigation with voice command and so much more!

This 2017 Honda Accord Touring is also ACCIDENT FREE!

Honda Certified Details:

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 100 Point Inspection
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Reviews:
* Accord owners from this generation typically rave about a refined four-cylinder powertrain, plenty of at-hand storage in the cabin, easy-to-use features, a generous trunk, decent rear seat space, good fuel mileage and an overall pleasant-to-drive experience. Performance thrills and output from V6-powered models is highly rated, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Locks
woodgrain trim
Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Trunk-Release-Remote
Seat(s)-Heated Rear

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

