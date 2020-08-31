+ taxes & licensing
This Local Lease 2017 Honda Accord Touring Sedan just came in! It's powered by a 3.5L V6 SOHC and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's fully loaded with options such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Push start button, Honda Sensing Technology, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Navigation with voice command and so much more!
This 2017 Honda Accord Touring is also ACCIDENT FREE!
Honda Certified Details:
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 100 Point Inspection
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Accord owners from this generation typically rave about a refined four-cylinder powertrain, plenty of at-hand storage in the cabin, easy-to-use features, a generous trunk, decent rear seat space, good fuel mileage and an overall pleasant-to-drive experience. Performance thrills and output from V6-powered models is highly rated, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
