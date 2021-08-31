2017 Honda Accord

$25,994 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 7 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

7902240 Stock #: F4A6JX

F4A6JX VIN: 1HGCR2F62HA805239

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 65 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC I-4 Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Remote Engine Starter Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Chrome Grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Tires: P235/40 R19 96V AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Cargo Area Concealed Storage Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 10-way power adjustment, driver's seat power lumbar support and passenger's seat 4-way manual adjustment Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System HondaLink Emergency Sos Collision Mitigation-Front Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent 360w Regular Amplifier Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Trunk-Release-Remote

