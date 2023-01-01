Menu
2017 Honda Civic

80,004 KM

Details Description Features

$26,871

+ tax & licensing
$26,871

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Touring Leather | Moon Roof | Accident Free

2017 Honda Civic

Touring Leather | Moon Roof | Accident Free

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$26,871

+ taxes & licensing

80,004KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10234961
  • Stock #: F56175
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F93HH102060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,004 KM

Vehicle Description

Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
4.81 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Tires: P215/50R17 91H AS
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 8-way power adjustment and passenger 4-way power adjustment
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
450w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

