$27,480 + taxes & licensing
80,360 KM Used

Listing ID: 10277472

10277472 Stock #: F573VM

F573VM VIN: 2HGFC1F98HH101034

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 80,360 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: Continuously Variable Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 4.81 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Chrome Side Windows Trim Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Tires: P215/50R17 91H AS Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Immobilizer Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM glove box 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 8-way power adjustment and passenger 4-way power adjustment Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Collision Mitigation Braking System Collision Mitigation-Front Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front 450w Regular Amplifier Additional Features Driver memory A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control 2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

