2017 Honda Civic

80,360 KM

Details Description Features

$27,480

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Touring

Location

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

80,360KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10277472
  • Stock #: F573VM
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F98HH101034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,360 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Dealer Permit #4302
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
4.81 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Tires: P215/50R17 91H AS
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 8-way power adjustment and passenger 4-way power adjustment
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Collision Mitigation-Front

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
450w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

Driver memory
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

