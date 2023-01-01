Menu
2017 Honda Civic

111,050 KM

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

111,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F55HH038462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Taffeta White]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23511
  • Mileage 111,050 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

