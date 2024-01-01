Menu
Account
Sign In
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2017 Honda Civic

131,900 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Civic

Si Locally Owned | 2-Door | Manual

Watch This Vehicle
11938125

2017 Honda Civic

Si Locally Owned | 2-Door | Manual

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,900KM
VIN 2HGFC3A50HH220728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Interior

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Driver memory
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

Used 2022 Honda Civic Sport One Owner | Locally Owned for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Honda Civic Sport One Owner | Locally Owned 42,125 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Pilot EX-L Navi Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Honda Pilot EX-L Navi Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's 68,733 KM $37,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Ridgeline Touring New Brakes | New Timing Belt for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Honda Ridgeline Touring New Brakes | New Timing Belt 138,648 KM $32,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic