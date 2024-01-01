$26,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
Si Low Kms | Low KMS | 1-Owner
2017 Honda Civic
Si Low Kms | Low KMS | 1-Owner
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,279KM
VIN 2HGFC3A57HH220046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 38,279 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4302
Vehicle Features
Interior
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Security
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Additional Features
Driver memory
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric
Email Birchwood Kia West
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
Call Dealer
204-888-XXXX(click to show)
