Menu
Account
Sign In
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2017 Honda Civic

165,058 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX Locally Owned

Watch This Vehicle
12415104

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX Locally Owned

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. 12415104
  2. 12415104
Contact Seller

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,058KM
VIN 2HGFC2F56HH030760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 165,058 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Emergency Sos

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
SMS text message function
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
BMW Assist eCall Emergency S.O.S
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
2 USB device connectors and wi-fi tethering
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
email function
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
7" TFT colour display audio system and driver information interface w/HondaLink
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla XSE Low KM's | Clean CARFAX | Local for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Toyota Corolla XSE Low KM's | Clean CARFAX | Local 59,792 KM $25,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V EX-L Low KM's | Locally Owned for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Honda CR-V EX-L Low KM's | Locally Owned 51,587 KM $33,967 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V Sport One Owner | Low KM's| Lease Return for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Honda CR-V Sport One Owner | Low KM's| Lease Return 29,001 KM $35,978 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic