2017 Honda Civic

133,685 KM

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX 5.99% O.A.C

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX 5.99% O.A.C

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,685KM
VIN 2HGFC2F56HH006409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F65HPH
  • Mileage 133,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Driver memory
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

2017 Honda Civic