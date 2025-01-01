Menu
Account
Sign In
EX LOCAL Car, NO ACCIDENTS! New Safety, New tires, oil change filters and wipers. We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report 2 sets of Keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time! *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

2017 Honda Civic

106,186 KM

Details Description Features

$20,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Civic

Ex Honda Sensing

Watch This Vehicle
12870242

2017 Honda Civic

Ex Honda Sensing

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  1. 12870242
  2. 12870242
  3. 12870242
  4. 12870242
  5. 12870242
  6. 12870242
  7. 12870242
  8. 12870242
  9. 12870242
  10. 12870242
  11. 12870242
  12. 12870242
  13. 12870242
  14. 12870242
  15. 12870242
  16. 12870242
  17. 12870242
  18. 12870242
  19. 12870242
  20. 12870242
  21. 12870242
  22. 12870242
Contact Seller

$20,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,186KM
VIN 2HGFC2F8XHH002230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 32C3FE
  • Mileage 106,186 KM

Vehicle Description

EX LOCAL Car, NO ACCIDENTS! New Safety, New tires, oil change filters and wipers.


We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof

Power Options

Power Locks

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

Used 2019 Dodge Challenger Leather/Sunroof/Winters & Summers/No Collisions for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Dodge Challenger Leather/Sunroof/Winters & Summers/No Collisions 71,511 KM $34,991 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sunroof/Carplay/1 Owner/Clean Title for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Honda Civic Sunroof/Carplay/1 Owner/Clean Title 60,052 KM $29,991 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Accord 6 Speed Manual | Sunroof | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Honda Accord 6 Speed Manual | Sunroof | No Accidents 83,345 KM $26,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Store on Main

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,991

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2017 Honda Civic