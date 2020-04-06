Menu
2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX *APPLE CARPLAY - REAR CAMERA - HEATED SEATS*

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX *APPLE CARPLAY - REAR CAMERA - HEATED SEATS*

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$16,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4833336
  • Stock #: 028779
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F56HH028779
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*FOR EVERYONE`S HEALTH AND SAFETY OUR SHOWROOM IS TEMPORARILY AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE DIRECT ALL SALES INQUIRIES ONLINE AND WE'LL BE HAPPY TO ASSIST YOU!* *ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN DIRECT FROM HONDA CANADA* This well equipped sports sedan includes heated seats, touchscreen display with multi-view rear camera, Honda Link infotainment, voice activated Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Google Maps, steering wheel controls, power heated mirrors, keyless remote entry, traction control and more! Honda style and quality at a price that won`t break the bank! Payments start as low as $55 a week* with $0 down... Call today for a fast and free credit approval! We offer straight forward pricing... No hidden fees, No deceiving finance credit, No trade required, No money down to get our advertised price... WHAT A RELIEF! Buy with confidence at West Coast Motors... New Provincial Safety inspection, full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options. Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $3709.24 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Audio Voice Control

