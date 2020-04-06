2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*FOR EVERYONE`S HEALTH AND SAFETY OUR SHOWROOM IS TEMPORARILY AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE DIRECT ALL SALES INQUIRIES ONLINE AND WE'LL BE HAPPY TO ASSIST YOU!* *ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN DIRECT FROM HONDA CANADA* This well equipped sports sedan includes heated seats, touchscreen display with multi-view rear camera, Honda Link infotainment, voice activated Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Google Maps, steering wheel controls, power heated mirrors, keyless remote entry, traction control and more! Honda style and quality at a price that won`t break the bank! Payments start as low as $55 a week* with $0 down... Call today for a fast and free credit approval! We offer straight forward pricing... No hidden fees, No deceiving finance credit, No trade required, No money down to get our advertised price... WHAT A RELIEF! Buy with confidence at West Coast Motors... New Provincial Safety inspection, full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options. Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $3709.24 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
