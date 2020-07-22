Menu
2017 Honda Civic

56,063 KM

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof *Heated Seats Back Up Camera

2017 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof *Heated Seats Back Up Camera

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

56,063KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5569689
  • Stock #: F3A3H8
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F85HH002717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3A3H8
  • Mileage 56,063 KM

Vehicle Description

Local trade in, off lease well maintained 2017 Honda Civic 2.0L engine EX sedan featuring a power sunroof, rear camera, Apple CarPlay and more!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

