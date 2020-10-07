Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

51,909 KM

Details Description Features

$17,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,880

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

LX No Accidents

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. 5945739
  2. 5945739
  3. 5945739
  4. 5945739
  5. 5945739
  6. 5945739
  7. 5945739
  8. 5945739
  9. 5945739
  10. 5945739
  11. 5945739
  12. 5945739
  13. 5945739
  14. 5945739
  15. 5945739
  16. 5945739
  17. 5945739
  18. 5945739
  19. 5945739
  20. 5945739
  21. 5945739
  22. 5945739
  23. 5945739
  24. 5945739
  25. 5945739
  26. 5945739
  27. 5945739
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$17,880

+ taxes & licensing

51,909KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5945739
  • Stock #: F3MXP7
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F52HH011381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,909 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Honda Civic Silver LX Black Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Speed control, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT FWD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

2016 RAM 2500 SLT
 70,852 KM
$35,880 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic EX ...
 24,397 KM
$21,880 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Tou...
 45,559 KM
$23,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory