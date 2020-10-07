Menu
2017 Honda Civic

57,035 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

LX | APPLE CARPLAY | LOCAL

Location

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

57,035KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6010305
  • Stock #: F3NMMH
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F53HH041537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,035 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2017 Honda Civic LX Sedan just came in! Its powered by a 2.0L I4 DOHC i-VTEC and CVT Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Back up camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control and so much more.

This Honda Civic LX is also ACCIDENT FREE!!


Honda Certified Details:

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 100 Point Inspection


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Emergency Sos
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
7" TFT colour display audio system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

