2017 Honda Civic

26,555 KM

Details Description Features

$20,528

+ tax & licensing
$20,528

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof | Heated Seats | Remote Start

2017 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$20,528

+ taxes & licensing

26,555KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6200925
  • Stock #: F3NVVX
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F83HH032914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,555 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2017 Honda Civic EX w/Honda Sensing Sunroof | Heated Seats | Remote Start 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT FWD Black

Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Push Button Start, Remote Start, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Apple Car Play, Black Cloth.
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Emergency Sos
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
7" TFT colour display audio system

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

