2017 Honda Civic

95,283 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Hatchback Sport | NEW TIRES! |

Location

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

95,283KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6302526
  • Stock #: F3R634
  • VIN: SHHFK7H47HU305205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,283 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local 2017 Honda Civic Sport Hatchback w/Honda Sensing just came in on trade! It's powered by a 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC and CVT Transmission.


It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!


This Civic also has BRAND NEW TIRES!!


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

