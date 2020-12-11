Menu
2017 Honda Civic

50,276 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM

2017 Honda Civic

LX HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

50,276KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6312921
  Stock #: F3K2ER
  VIN: 2HGFC2F5XHH040661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3K2ER
  • Mileage 50,276 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 3162 kilometers below market average!

2017 Honda Civic LX 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT FWD White

Black Cloth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat.

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Emergency Sos
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
7" TFT colour display audio system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

