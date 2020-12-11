Menu
2017 Honda Civic

80,706 KM

Details Description Features

$17,974

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
LX

2017 Honda Civic

LX

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Sale

80,706KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6331493
  • Stock #: F3RF7G
  • VIN: SHHFK7H2XHU304080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,706 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
HondaLink Emergency Sos
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
7-inch TFT colour display audio sy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

