Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

41,054 KM

Details Description Features

$16,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX Honda Sensing PKG | No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

LX Honda Sensing PKG | No Accidents

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 6334232
  2. 6334232
  3. 6334232
  4. 6334232
  5. 6334232
  6. 6334232
  7. 6334232
  8. 6334232
  9. 6334232
  10. 6334232
  11. 6334232
  12. 6334232
  13. 6334232
  14. 6334232
  15. 6334232
  16. 6334232
  17. 6334232
  18. 6334232
  19. 6334232
  20. 6334232
  21. 6334232
  22. 6334232
  23. 6334232
  24. 6334232
  25. 6334232
  26. 6334232
  27. 6334232
Contact Seller
Sale

$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

41,054KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6334232
  • Stock #: F3RCRF
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F69HH013783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,054 KM

Vehicle Description

2 SETS OF WHEELS AND TIRES (FACTORY WHEELS)
REMOTE STARTER
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Steel Wheels
Rear View Camera
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2016 Jeep Cherokee N...
 59,123 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Versa No...
 45,292 KM
$14,980 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Qashqai ...
 75 KM
$27,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory