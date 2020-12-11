Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Convenience Cruise Control Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Options Power Steering Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Exterior Steel Wheels

Additional Features Rear View Camera Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning

