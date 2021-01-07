Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Power-Assist Disc Brakes DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Map Lights remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Block Heater Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Power Antenna Security Anti-Theft Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Rear View Camera Cloth Interior DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Lane Departure Warning Heated Exterior Mirrors

