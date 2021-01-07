Menu
2017 Honda Civic

50,050 KM

Details Description Features

$35,851

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Type R 5dr Manual TYPE-R - NAVI - 2-TONE INTERIOR - 6-SPEED-MANUAL

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

50,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6529963
  • Stock #: F3T6KW
  • VIN: SHHFK8G32HU300153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Red/black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,050 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2017 Honda Civic Type R 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V 6-Speed Manual FWD Crystal Black Pearl

Red/Black, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Navigation System, Radio: 540-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio, Speed control, Suede-Effect Fabric Seating Surfaces w/Type R Logo, Wheels: 20" Piano Black Aluminum-Alloy.


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.

We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

