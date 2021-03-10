Menu
2017 Honda Civic

79,500 KM

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX* Reverse Camera/Bluetooth/HEATED SEATS

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX* Reverse Camera/Bluetooth/HEATED SEATS

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

79,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6713432
  • Stock #: 24809
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F56HH023145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 *****FINANCE the Honda Civic for only $14,988****** * CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER * BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA Find Honda reliability in this 2017 Civic LX! Equipped with REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, automatic transmission, cruise control, power windows and locks and more! Call us today! On sale for $15,988 cash or JUST $14,988 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

