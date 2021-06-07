$16,011 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 5 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7192382

7192382 Stock #: F42ACT

F42ACT VIN: 2HGFC3A37HH452144

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl

Interior Colour White

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Mileage 73,519 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Keyless Start Manual Transmission Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth Streaming Audio Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Windows-Power 6 Spd Manual Transmission HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface Turbocharged Engine MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers Audio Aux Input 7" TFT colour display audio system Gasoline Fuel System

