2017 Honda Civic

73,519 KM

Details Description Features

$16,011

+ tax & licensing
$16,011

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

EX-T

2017 Honda Civic

EX-T

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 7192382
  3. 7192382
  4. 7192382
$16,011

+ taxes & licensing

73,519KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7192382
  • Stock #: F42ACT
  • VIN: 2HGFC3A37HH452144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 73,519 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Windows-Power
6 Spd Manual Transmission
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Turbocharged Engine
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
Audio Aux Input
7" TFT colour display audio system
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

