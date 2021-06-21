Menu
2017 Honda Civic

25,724 KM

Details Description Features

$25,991

+ tax & licensing
$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Si | One Owner | No Accident | Never Winter Driven |

2017 Honda Civic

Si | One Owner | No Accident | Never Winter Driven |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

25,724KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7524645
  • Stock #: F462UV
  • VIN: 2HGFC3A52HH220567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rallye Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,724 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Telematics
Subwoofer
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Turbocharged Engine
Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy
Emergency Sos
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 9 speakers
7" TFT col

