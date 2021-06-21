$25,991 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 7 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7524645

Stock #: F462UV

VIN: 2HGFC3A52HH220567

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rallye Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 25,724 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls HD Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Telematics Subwoofer Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth Streaming Audio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 6 Spd Manual Transmission Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface Turbocharged Engine Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy Emergency Sos MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 4 Cyl Engine Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 9 speakers 7" TFT col

