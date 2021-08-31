Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

25,558 KM

Details Description Features

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

5dr Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

5dr Manual

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 7712266
  3. 7712266
  4. 7712266
Contact Seller
Sale

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

25,558KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7712266
  • Stock #: F47HF1
  • VIN: SHHFK8G37HU300343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Championship White
  • Interior Colour Red/black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,558 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child safety rear door locks
Keyless Entry
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Fog Lamps
Power Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
rear window defogger
Cargo shade
Navigation System
Telematics
Keyless Start
Headlights-Automatic
Audio-Satellite Radio
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Seats-Front Bucket
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Audio-MP3 Player
Wheels: 20" Piano Black Aluminum-Alloy -inc: red styling line
Audio-HD Radio
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals
Tire-Front-Performance
Tire-Rear-Performance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2018 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 101,100 KM
$17,660 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue SL...
 62,238 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 20,807 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory