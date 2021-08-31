Sale $44,990 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 5 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7712266

7712266 Stock #: F47HF1

F47HF1 VIN: SHHFK8G37HU300343

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Championship White

Interior Colour Red/black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 25,558 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child safety rear door locks Convenience Keyless Entry Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Fog Lamps Power Options Power Locks Interior Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Windows rear window defogger Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Navigation System Telematics Keyless Start Headlights-Automatic Audio-Satellite Radio Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Seats-Front Bucket Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering Wheel-Leather Wipers-Intermittent Air Bag-Side Body-Front Audio-MP3 Player Wheels: 20" Piano Black Aluminum-Alloy -inc: red styling line Audio-HD Radio Telephone-Bluetooth Connection Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals Tire-Front-Performance Tire-Rear-Performance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.