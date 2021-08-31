$14,991 + taxes & licensing 1 8 6 , 1 9 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7979210

7979210 Stock #: P1199

P1199 VIN: 2HGFC2F83HH038535

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1199

Mileage 186,196 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Lane Keeping Assist Interior Cruise Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone HD Radio Apple CarPlay Convenience tilt Clock Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Seating Upholstery: Cloth Exterior Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Additional Features Rear 3 2 Retained Accessory Power Trunk release 6 digital odometer low fuel level auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist one-touch open/close Push-Button Start speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display 4 Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range Rear Brake Type: Disc sliding sunshade Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Spare wheel type: steel Armrests: rear center folding with storage Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Floor material: carpet Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Driver seat manual adjustments: height Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Internet radio app: Pandora Courtesy lights: door Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Watts: 180 Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Electronic parking brake: auto off Grille color: black with chrome accents Power windows: safety reverse Laminated glass: acoustic Rear brake diameter: 10.2 Shift knob trim: urethane Steering wheel trim: urethane Front brake diameter: 11.1 Camera system: rear multi-view Dash trim: simulated alloy Capless fuel filler system Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Door trim: simulated alloy Infotainment: HondaLink Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 17 mm halogen Window defogger: rear Warnings and reminders: low battery Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm Side mirror type: driver side spotter mirror Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. Infotainment screen size: 7 in. Axle ratio: 4.68 Pedestrian Detection Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night Steering ratio: 10.9 Turns lock-to-lock: 2.2 Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function visual warning reclining mast maintenance due power glass audio security system Google search rear center with cupholders auto-locking front pedestrian turn off headlights Smartphone integration: Android Auto Blind spot safety: camera display

