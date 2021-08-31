+ taxes & licensing
204-788-1100
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
204-788-1100
+ taxes & licensing
* Local One Owner. * Navigation. * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto. * Keyless Entry. * Push to Start. * Power Sunroof. * Backup Camera. * Adaptive Cruise Control. * Lane Keep Assist. * Lane Departure Warning. * Front Assist. * Heated Front Seats. * Leather Seats. * Power Driver Seat. * Dual Zone Climate Control. * Multi-function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel. * Premium Sound System with Subwoofer. * Touchscreen Radio. * Bluetooth. * AM / FM / Satellite Radio. * USB Input. * Heated Mirrors. * Rain Sensing Wipers.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1