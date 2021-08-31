Menu
2017 Honda Civic

87,825 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

COUPE Touring, LOCAL ONE OWNER, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY

2017 Honda Civic

COUPE Touring, LOCAL ONE OWNER, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

87,825KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8011773
  Stock #: 273300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 273300
  • Mileage 87,825 KM

Vehicle Description

* Local One Owner. * Navigation. * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto. * Keyless Entry. * Push to Start. * Power Sunroof. * Backup Camera. * Adaptive Cruise Control. * Lane Keep Assist. * Lane Departure Warning. * Front Assist. * Heated Front Seats. * Leather Seats. * Power Driver Seat. * Dual Zone Climate Control. * Multi-function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel. * Premium Sound System with Subwoofer. * Touchscreen Radio. * Bluetooth. * AM / FM / Satellite Radio. * USB Input. * Heated Mirrors. * Rain Sensing Wipers.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

