Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 53,082 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 4.81 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Chrome Side Windows Trim Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Tires: P215/50R17 91H AS Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor Fixed Rear Windows Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sliding Front Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 6-way manual adjustment and passenger's seat 4-way manual adjustment Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Collision Mitigation Braking System Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Sunroof Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front 452w Regular Amplifier Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

