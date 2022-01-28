$23,951+ tax & licensing
204-661-6644
2017 Honda Civic
Sport Honda Sensing | Heated Seats
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
$23,951
- Listing ID: 8174506
- Stock #: F4D5W5
- VIN: SHHFK7H48HU307061
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,851 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda Civic Sport w/Honda Sensing 4D Hatchback FWD 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V CVT
Honda Sensing Technology, Heated Seats, Wi-Fi Tethering, Cloth, 8 Speakers, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power moonroof, Remote Engine Starter, Telescoping steering wheel.
Odometer is 42988 kilometers below market average!
Certification Program Details: * Vehicle history report. * Access to MyHonda * 100 Point Inspection * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week Roadside Assistance * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
