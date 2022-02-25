Menu
2017 Honda Civic

73,271 KM

Details Description Features

$22,347

+ tax & licensing
$22,347

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX Honda Sensing | Apple CarPlay

2017 Honda Civic

LX Honda Sensing | Apple CarPlay

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$22,347

+ taxes & licensing

73,271KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8410392
  Stock #: F4ECBY
  VIN: 2HGFC2F50HH039325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4ECBY
  • Mileage 73,271 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Honda Civic LX 4D Sedan FWD 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT

Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Heated Seats, Wi-Fi Tethering, Multi-Angle Rearview Camera, Black w/Fabric Seating Surfaces, 8 Speakers, Fully Automatic Headlights, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel.

Odometer is 67384 kilometers below market average!

Certification Program Details: * Vehicle history report. * Access to MyHonda * 100 Point Inspection * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week Roadside Assistance * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Security System
Cruise Control
Compass
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7" TFT colour display audio sys...
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Emergency Sos
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
7" TFT colour display audio system

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

