2017 Honda Civic
LX Honda Sensing | Apple CarPlay
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
- Listing ID: 8410392
- Stock #: F4ECBY
- VIN: 2HGFC2F50HH039325
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Taffeta White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,271 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda Civic LX 4D Sedan FWD 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT
Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Heated Seats, Wi-Fi Tethering, Multi-Angle Rearview Camera, Black w/Fabric Seating Surfaces, 8 Speakers, Fully Automatic Headlights, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel.
Odometer is 67384 kilometers below market average!
Certification Program Details: * Vehicle history report. * Access to MyHonda * 100 Point Inspection * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week Roadside Assistance * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
