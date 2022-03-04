Listing ID: 8583176 Stock #: F4AT82 VIN: SHHFK8G3XHU300403
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Mileage
36,705 KM
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve VTEC Turbocharged
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: +R mode switch and helical limited-slip differential
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P245/30ZR20 90Y Sport Performance
Wheels: 20" Piano Black Aluminum-Alloy -inc: red styling line
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Bucket Sport Seats -inc: driver's seat 6-way manual adjustment and passenger's seat 4-way manual adjustment
Seats w/Simulated Suede Back Material
Suede-Effect Fabric Seating Surfaces w/Type R Logo
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Safety
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 Spd Manual Transmission
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Radio: 540-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 11 speakers
