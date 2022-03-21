$27,654 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 6 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8660371

8660371 Stock #: F4JYMD

F4JYMD VIN: 2HGFC3B96HH450646

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 24,681 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 4.81 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Chrome Side Windows Trim Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Tires: P215/50R17 91H AS Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor Fixed Rear Windows Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sliding Front Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 6-way manual adjustment and passenger's seat 4-way manual adjustment Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Collision Mitigation Braking System Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Android Auto Apple CarPlay HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface 452w Regular Amplifier Seating Leather Interior Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Subwoofer Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 9 speakers 7" TFT col

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.