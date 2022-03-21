$27,654+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-6644
2017 Honda Civic
COUPE Touring Coupe | Nav | Moonroof
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
$27,654
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8660371
- Stock #: F4JYMD
- VIN: 2HGFC3B96HH450646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 24,681 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda Civic Touring Coupe | Nav | Moonroof 2D Coupe FWD 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V CVT
Wireless Cellphone Charger, Heated Seats, Power Moonroof, Black w/Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, 10 Speakers, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Front Dual Zone A/C, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Lane Departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Active, Navigation System, Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Split Folding Rear Seat, Telescoping Steering Wheel.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.