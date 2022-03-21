Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

24,681 KM

Details Description Features

$27,654

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,654

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

COUPE Touring Coupe | Nav | Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

COUPE Touring Coupe | Nav | Moonroof

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 8660371
  2. 8660371
  3. 8660371
  4. 8660371
Contact Seller

$27,654

+ taxes & licensing

24,681KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8660371
  • Stock #: F4JYMD
  • VIN: 2HGFC3B96HH450646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,681 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Honda Civic Touring Coupe | Nav | Moonroof 2D Coupe FWD 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V CVT

Wireless Cellphone Charger, Heated Seats, Power Moonroof, Black w/Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, 10 Speakers, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Front Dual Zone A/C, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Lane Departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Active, Navigation System, Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Split Folding Rear Seat, Telescoping Steering Wheel.


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
4.81 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters,
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Tires: P215/50R17 91H AS
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 6-way manual adjustment and passenger's seat 4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
452w Regular Amplifier
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Subwoofer
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 9 speakers
7" TFT col

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2017 Honda Civic COU...
 24,681 KM
$27,654 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V Spor...
 20,500 KM
$41,234 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V Tour...
 26,504 KM
$40,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory