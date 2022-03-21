$19,888 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 2 8 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8961394

8961394 Stock #: 25652

25652 VIN: 2HGFC2F80HH033826

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 135,285 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Power Sunroof Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.