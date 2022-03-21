Menu
2017 Honda Civic

135,285 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX* Remote Starter/Sunroof/Heated Seats/Bluetooth

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX* Remote Starter/Sunroof/Heated Seats/Bluetooth

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

135,285KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8961394
  • Stock #: 25652
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F80HH033826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,285 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * SUNROOF, REMOTE STARTER, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** PERFORMANCE, STYLE & EFFICIENCY. Come and see the ''Reliable'' 2017 Honda Civic EX! Equipped with SUNROOF, REMOTE STARTER, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows, locks and more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

