2017 Honda Civic

81,813 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

204-272-6161

Hatchback Sport

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,813KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9006355
  • Stock #: 22355
  • VIN: SHHFK7G48HU301505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Polished Metal Metallic]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,813 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

