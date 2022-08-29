Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

74,581 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

74,581KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9103504
  • Stock #: 22415
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F83HH003204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Aegean Blue Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,581 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2017 Honda Civic Sed...
 74,581 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Uplan...
 123,144 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XL
 3,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory