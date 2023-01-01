Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

191,297 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback LX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback LX

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

  1. 9622273
  2. 9622273
  3. 9622273
  4. 9622273
  5. 9622273
  6. 9622273
  7. 9622273
  8. 9622273
  9. 9622273
  10. 9622273
  11. 9622273
  12. 9622273
  13. 9622273
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
191,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9622273
  • Stock #: 23053
  • VIN: SHHFK7H26HU300575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Crystal Black Pearl]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,297 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2015 Ford Fusion S
 145,820 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 49,661 KM
$29,500 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 40,941 KM
$29,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory