2017 Honda CR-V

108,502 KM

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
EX-L

12308456

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
108,502KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H80HH109665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Crystal Black Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25104
  • Mileage 108,502 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

2017 Honda CR-V