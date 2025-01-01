Menu
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266

2017 Honda CR-V

68,750 KM

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L Low KM's | Locally Owned

13093244

2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L Low KM's | Locally Owned

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,750KM
VIN 2HKRW2H83HH133040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Tires: P235/60R18 103H All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support
front passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment and driver's seat position memory

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2017 Honda CR-V