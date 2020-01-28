Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

EX *Acc-Free/AWD/B.tooth/B.Cam/Htd Seats/Roof

2017 Honda CR-V

EX *Acc-Free/AWD/B.tooth/B.Cam/Htd Seats/Roof

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$28,491

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4605321
  • Stock #: 24319
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H50HH113315
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*Accident-Free! AWD, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Sunroof!* Find Honda reliability along with some can't-miss options in this loaded black 2017 CR-V EX! Includes all wheel drive, Bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, power sunroof, automatic transmission, cruise control, power windows and locks and way more! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Safety
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

