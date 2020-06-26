2017 Honda CR-V

Menu
$26,954

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Sale Price

$26,954

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,014KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5275523
  • Stock #: F3888V
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H58HH131628
Exterior Colour
Lunar Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Transmission
Automatic

No Reported Accidents! Equipped with Command Start, Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Windshield WIper De-Icer, Voice Recognition, Bluetooth Capability, Push Button Start, Touchscreen Display, Backup Camera, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Brake Hold Function, Power Moonroof, Cargo Liner and more!
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

