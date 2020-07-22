Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

20,614 KM

Details Description Features

$27,991

+ tax & licensing
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

EX* Awd/Roof/Alloys

EX* Awd/Roof/Alloys

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

20,614KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5472608
  • Stock #: 24529
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H56HH124998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,614 KM

Vehicle Description

Find Honda reliability along with some can't-miss options on this beautiful 2017 CR-V EX! Includes all wheel drive, bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, power sunroof, automatic transmission, cruise control, power windows and locks and more! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Cruise Control
Sunroof

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
