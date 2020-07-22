Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda CR-V

51,069 KM

Details Description Features

$22,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

LX SOLD! Check the 2016 SE!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

LX SOLD! Check the 2016 SE!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

  1. 5476608
  2. 5476608
  3. 5476608
  4. 5476608
  5. 5476608
  6. 5476608
  7. 5476608
  8. 5476608
  9. 5476608
  10. 5476608
  11. 5476608
  12. 5476608
  13. 5476608
  14. 5476608
  15. 5476608
  16. 5476608
  17. 5476608
  18. 5476608
  19. 5476608
  20. 5476608
  21. 5476608
  22. 5476608
  23. 5476608
  24. 5476608
  25. 5476608
  26. 5476608
  27. 5476608
Contact Seller

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

51,069KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5476608
  • Stock #: F36VV5
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H20HH114263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,069 KM

Vehicle Description

Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seats-Rear Bench
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2017 Land Rover Disc...
 56,466 KM
$32,991 + tax & lic
2017 Jaguar XF 35t P...
 20,131 KM
$34,991 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic EX ...
 81,736 KM
$14,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory