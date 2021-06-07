2017 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
204-688-1001
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
+ taxes & licensing
JUST IN 2017 HONDA CRV EX-L AWD !!!
BEAUTIFUL, & FULLY LOADED!!! Remote Start, Leather HEATED SEATS, 2nd Row HEATED SEATS, Heated STEERING WHEEL, POWER Lift gate, SUNROOF, Multi-angle Backup CAMERA, Blind SPOT Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, AWD, 2 Position Memory Seat ,BLUETOOTH, USB / AUX Input Ports, SIRIUSXM, PUSH Button Start, Keyless ENTRY Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, & a FRESH MB Safety.
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 95,000 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal!"
FREE 1 YEAR WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4