2017 Honda CR-V

Listing ID: 7218800

7218800 Stock #: F42PWA

VIN: 2HKRW2H20HH116420

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F42PWA

Mileage 71,539 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Telematics CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth Streaming Audio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy Apple CarPlay/Android Auto HondaLink Emergency Sos Siri eyes free capability display audio system w/HondaLink next generation All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability front USB charge/data ports (2) and Wi-Fi tethering

