2017 Honda CR-V

Sale $24,087 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 6 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7393181

7393181 Stock #: F44NBB

F44NBB VIN: 2HKRW2H28HH130355

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Interior

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 30,661 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Convenience Floor mats Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.