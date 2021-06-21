Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

54,866 KM

Details Features

$23,534

+ tax & licensing
$23,534

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

LX

2017 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale

$23,534

+ taxes & licensing

54,866KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7417028
  • Stock #: F44CPV
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H26HH105177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,866 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy
HondaLink Emergency Sos
display audio system w/HondaLink next generation
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Apple CarPla
Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

