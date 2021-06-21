2017 Honda CR-V

- Listing ID: 7417028
- Stock #: F44CPV
- VIN: 2HKRW2H26HH105177
-
Exterior Colour
Crystal Black Pearl
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Mileage
54,866 KM
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy
display audio system w/HondaLink next generation
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
