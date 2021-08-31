2017 Honda CR-V

Sale $28,543 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 0 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7689112

7689112 Stock #: F47UT3

F47UT3 VIN: 2HKRW2H97HH132305

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 78,012 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Convenience tilt steering Seating Memory Seats Heated rear seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.