2017 Honda CR-V

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CarFax Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.
We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.
Please contact us with the phone number provided above.
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.
Plus taxes OAC
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control
5.64 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
GVWR: 2,130 kgs (4,696 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P235/60R18 103H All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
HondaLink Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, display audio system w/HondaLink next generation, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple Car...
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Siri eyes free capability
display audio system w/HondaLink next generation
front USB charge/data ports (2)
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
rear USB ports (2) and Wi-Fi tethering
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.