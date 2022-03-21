Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda CR-V

51,000 KM

Details Description

$31,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

AWD EX *CARPLAY - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - SUNROOF*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

AWD EX *CARPLAY - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - SUNROOF*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

  1. 8787080
  2. 8787080
  3. 8787080
  4. 8787080
  5. 8787080
  6. 8787080
  7. 8787080
  8. 8787080
  9. 8787080
  10. 8787080
  11. 8787080
  12. 8787080
  13. 8787080
  14. 8787080
  15. 8787080
  16. 8787080
  17. 8787080
  18. 8787080
  19. 8787080
  20. 8787080
  21. 8787080
  22. 8787080
  23. 8787080
  24. 8787080
  25. 8787080
  26. 8787080
  27. 8787080
  28. 8787080
  29. 8787080
  30. 8787080
  31. 8787080
  32. 8787080
Contact Seller

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

51,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8787080
  • Stock #: WC22098
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H53HH128023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WC22098
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONLY 51,000 KM`S - ONE OWNER* Options on this well equipped AWD SUV includes power heated seats, touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, multi-view rear camera and LaneWatch side-view camera, Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio controls, power sunroof, keyless entry with remote and push-button start, dual climate control, traction control, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, alloy wheels, safety features including forward collision mitigation, lane keeping assist systems, adaptive cruise control, All-wheel drive stability for our Manitoba winters and much more! Payments start as low as $126 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 72 months at 6.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $7265.47 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV

2009 Acura TSX PREMI...
 203,000 KM
$6,980 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Prius HY...
 26,000 KM
$32,980 + tax & lic
2018 Coachmen Apex U...
 0 KM
$24,479 + tax & lic

Email West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-5005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory