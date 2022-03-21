$31,980+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
AWD EX *CARPLAY - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - SUNROOF*
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-831-5005
$31,980
- VIN: 2HKRW2H53HH128023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # WC22098
- Mileage 51,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*ONLY 51,000 KM`S - ONE OWNER* Options on this well equipped AWD SUV includes power heated seats, touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, multi-view rear camera and LaneWatch side-view camera, Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio controls, power sunroof, keyless entry with remote and push-button start, dual climate control, traction control, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, alloy wheels, safety features including forward collision mitigation, lane keeping assist systems, adaptive cruise control, All-wheel drive stability for our Manitoba winters and much more! Payments start as low as $126 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 72 months at 6.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $7265.47 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
